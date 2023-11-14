✨ Our Welcome Baby to Country event was a huge success today with a heartwarming ceremony for new babies aged 0-36 months born on Djandak. This annual event is a beautiful way to recognize the special connection that every infant shares with the land on which they are born. ✨



It was even more special this year, coinciding with #YAPENYA2023, a week long celebration honouring the 10 year anniversary of signing the historic Recognition and Settlement Agreement with the Victorian Government.

Download the full media release here

To learn more about #YAPENYA2023 and be part of the celebrations click here



Babies were presented with certificates and cultural gifts by Aunty Marilyne Nicholls and Jason Kerr, pictured here with Sidrah, Julian and baby Rowen



Bendigo Health Board Chair Dr Ewa Piejko



DJAARA Welcome Baby to Country ceremony. Babies and parents participated in a smoking ceremony.



DJAARA Welcome Baby to Country ceremony. Babies, brollies and blankets brightened a drizzly day.



Smoking ceremony with Jason Kerr playing digeridoo and Rebecca Phillips MC