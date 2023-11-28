Deep past could hold clues for a sustainable future

Understanding more about how Aboriginal People sustained life over many millennia could benefit us today in terms of food certainty and food security.

But simplistic labelling of Aboriginal People as ‘hunter-gatherers’ or ‘agriculturalists’ hides the diversity of food systems developed by Indigenous Australians prior to European colonisation, according to a paper published this month in the journal Archaeology of food and foodways.

Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter is a co-author on the paper, which suggests that a more nuanced understanding of the way Aboriginal People procured food in the deep past could provide direction for a more sustainable food future.

Click here to read the full media release.

Click here to read the paper published in the journal “Achaeology of food and foodways”



Rodney Carter, Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO



Murna (yam daisy)



Murna (yam daisy) and butwatj (kangaroo grass) are among the Indigenous species Dja Dja Wurrung enterprise DJAKITJ is exploring



Dja Dja Wurrung enterprise DJAKITJ is investigating the feasibility of kangaroo grass as a food grain and sustainable fodder crop



Buwatj (kangaroo grass)



Butwatj (kangaroo grass) seeds