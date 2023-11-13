Agencies on board with Dja Dja Wurrung water vision

Cassandra Lewis – General Manager, Corporation

Cassandra Lewis is the General Manager of DJAARA, she is a proud Dja Dja Wurrung and Wamba Wamba woman. With a background in business and people management, she is responsible for the day-to-day operations of a rapidly growing organisation.

Cassandra is part of a talented and strong Executive Management Team facilitating organisational improvements in strategy, policy, business systems, and organisational culture. She supports the Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO and the Board in fulfilling DJAARA’s mission.

Her leadership has promoted organisational stability and high employee satisfaction through a period of rapid expansion. Increasing numbers of Djaara staff are employed in culturally safe, secure, and satisfying roles.

Cassandra is recognised as a considered and collaborative leader, with a track record of fostering partnerships that advance the interests of Djaara and benefit the wider community. Her focus is ensuring that Djaara rights are recognised, and opportunities for Djaara are maximised.

She has driven organisational transformation and capacity building to support Djaara self-determination through her governance responsibilities across Joint Management, DJAARA’s 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement and DJAARA’s Registered Aboriginal Party Status.

Cassandra was raised on the beautiful Murray River Country of Swan Hill. She is a mother of five children born and raised on Djandak (Dja Dja Wurrung Country).