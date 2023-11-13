Agencies on board with Dja Dja Wurrung water vision

Water industry representatives joined Dja Dja Wurrung water knowledge holders, Elders, and Dja Dja Wurrung Group staff today to celebrate progress towards implementing the Djaara Gatjin (water) strategy, which was officially launched by the Campaspe River in Axedale.
Since the Strategy, Dhelkunyangu Gatjin (‘Working together to heal water’) was released in June, a Project Implementation Control Group of water industry partners and Dja Dja Wurrung Group staff and has been established to implement the strategy.
Dhelkunyangu Gatjin Project Implementation Control Group members L-R: Mark Williams GWM Water, Sarina Loo Victorian Environmental Water Holder, Paul Donahue Central Highlands Water, Mark Costello DJAARA, Kirsty Henry Greater Western Water, Uncle Graham Atkinson (Chair), Lisa Lowe DEECA, Anna Lamont Coliban Water, Steven Abbott GM Water, Rachel Murphy North Central CMA.
Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter speaks at the offical launch of the Djaara Gatjin Strategy Dhelkunyangu Gatjin (Working together to heal water)
DJANDAK Gatjin (Water) Policy Manager Caitlin Dunnolly-Lee
Kapa Gatjin (Dja Dja Wurrung water knowledge group) received certificates of appreciation acknowledging their invaluable contribution to the Djaara Gatjin (Water) Strategy