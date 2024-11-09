Djaara and Aboriginal viewers should be aware that this website may contain culturally sensitive material – including images and names of People who have passed away.
Womin-dji-ka | Welcome
Djangi Dja Dja Wurrung Balak | Home of Dja Dja Wurrung People
“I’d like the rest of the world to know that Dja Dja Wurrung still exist. We are still here as a People. We are proud and value our Culture. We honour our Martinga guli, and everything that we do, we are doing on behalf of our Martinga guli, who didn’t have the voice that we have today.”
Aunty Fay Carter, Dja Dja Wurrung Elder
All that we do is dedicated to our Dja Dja Wurrung Martinga guli (Ancestors)
Giyakiki | Our story
Djaara (Dja Dja Wurrung People) have lived on our traditional lands and cared for Djandak (Dja Dja Wurrung Country) over many thousands of years.
Malamiya-yu Gurang
Long ago, before this time
For us, Djandak is more than just a landscape, it is more than what is visible to the eye – it is a living entity, which holds the stories of creation and histories that cannot be erased. Our Martinga guli looked after this Country and we are duty bound to do the same.
Our Martinga Guli
(Ancestors)
Our Martinga guli tie us to Djandak, Culture and knowledge. Each day, we are reminded of their struggles. We persevere because of them.
Our Members
Are you ready to activate your Djaara rights? Do you want to become a DJAARA Member?
Gungilang wangendak | Our work
Land Management Services
DJANDAK is devoted to revitalising Dja Dja Wurrung Country for community benefit, blending economic development for Dja Dja Wurrung People. We embed Djaara values into infrastructure, and the environment. Our professional teams collaborate on diverse projects, working with government bodies, local industries, and the broader community. Services encompass design, natural resource management, waterways, forestry, fire management, bio-culture, and land management.
Cultural Immersion Experiences
DUMAWUL, is our social enterprise, providing opportunities for Djaara creatives through creative arts, cultural tourism, and education. DUMAWUL offers firsthand experience tours of djandak (Country), fostering a deeper understanding of Dja Dja Wurrung Culture. We provide education programs for schools, communities, and corporates seeking insight into Dja Dja Wurrung Language, Culture, People, and Country.
Fresh Tucker
DJAKITJ is a bush foods venture by DJAARA, focusing on researching, cultivating, and promoting traditional native ingredients significant to Dja Dja Wurrung People in central Victoria. With the fusion of Traditional Ecological Knowledge and modern technology, we are working towards bringing an innovative range of culturally significant food products to the public marketplace.
Galka | Our Organisation
We are a Traditional Owner Group entity that has fought to be recognised as the Traditional Owners of Djandak, in Central Victoria.
Through self-determination, Dja Dja Wurrung People achieved Registered Aboriginal Party status, and signed our Recognition and Settlement Agreement with the Victorian Government on 28 March 2013.
Our Agreement package included a Land Use Activity Agreement, Malamiya (Cultural Heritage) maintenance by Dja Dja Wurrung People and Galkangu (Joint Management) of six Aboriginal Title parks and reserves.
We implement the actions of our Agreement through DJAARA and our business arm, Dja Dja Wurrung Enterprises trading as DJANDAK, DUMAWUL and DJAKITJ. DJAARA proudly strives to represent Dja Dja Wurrung People.
Recognition and Settlement Agreement
“It’s true that as Dja Dja Wurrung People, we have always known that we are the Traditional Owners of this land, and it has sometimes been a painful process having to prove this to others. To prove that we belong to the land and that this land belongs to us.”
Uncle Graham Atkinson, Djaara Elder
The Recognition and Settlement Agreement between Dja Dja Wurrung People and the State of Victoria was celebrated at Yapenya on 15 November 2013.
The Agreement is a means by which Dja Dja Wurrung Culture, traditional practices and the unique relationship of Dja Dja Wurrung People to Djandak are recognised, strengthened, protected, and promoted, for the benefit of all Victorians, now and into the future.
Dhelkunya Dja | Healing Country Plan
Our Dhelkunya Dja (Healing Country) Plan reaffirms our goals and obligations to care for Country and describes our People’s aspirations as the Traditional Owners of Djandak.
As this Country’s First People, our vision includes being politically empowered with an established place in society and managing our affairs from a strong and diverse economic base.
Dhelk Djuwima | Our Services
We recognise the importance of our Malamiya (Cultural Heritage) – our significant places and landscapes, our stories and language, our customs, and practices.
We give a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremonies at many events on Djandak. We share our Cultural knowledge through language requests, presentations, on Country talks, tours, and performances.
We continue to care for Djandak ensuring the maintenance and reporting of significant sites are maintained through Cultural Heritage Management Plans (CHMP’s), compliance, implementation, and assessments activities.