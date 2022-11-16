Jason Kerr

Jason Kerr is a direct descendant of the great Leonard Kerr who was born at Mt Hope on Dja Dja Wurrung Country around 1854.

Jason is an extremely passionate Dja Dja Wurrung man and lives and works on Djandak.

Jason has worked for the Dja Dja Wurrung Corporation for over 15 years and is an integral member of the Cultural Heritage Team.

He is an appointed Aboriginal Heritage Officer and also holds a Certificate IV in Cultural Heritage Management.

Jason has a passion for sharing Dja Dja Wurrung Culture and ensuring the protection of Cultural Heritage on Country.

Jason is also a very talented artist who has designed artwork for local Council projects and numerous artwork pieces when commissioned.