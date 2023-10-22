From 11 – 18 November, we embark on a journey of reflection and celebration, hosting a series of events, activities, and gatherings through our celebratory YAPENYA program.

Our YAPENYA celebrations reaffirm our ongoing commitment to our People, Country, and community through our Recognition and Settlement Agreement.

Now is the time for Dja Dja Wurrung to celebrate and reflect on significant achievements over the past ten years. We recognise that our achievements over the past decade are not just our own; they reflect the support, collaboration and ongoing commitment of our partners, allies, and the broader community.

In ten years, we have grown from a small organisation to one of Bendigo’s large employers, with more than 200 staff. We create stable employment for Dja Dja Wurrung People, as well as other Indigenous, and non-Indigenous, people.

Increasingly, we are at the table with government. DJAARA is progressively leading work across Country through our philosophy of ngaldurrong yana (walking together). Our People have more opportunities to heal Country, practise Culture, develop careers, build businesses, and participate in the community. As a corporation, we’re building enterprises to care for our upside-down Country, share our art and Culture, grow food and more.

We are creating positive outcomes for our community, in our local community. When Dja Dja Wurrung People are empowered, great things happen – not just for our own communities, but for all. As we come together in November to celebrate, we do so in honour of our Ancestors, with gratitude for the wisdom of our Elders, and with a profound commitment to creating a brighter path for the next generation.

Celebrate with us!