A historic moment
Ten years ago, on 15 November 2013, a historic moment unfolded in Bendigo’s Rosalind Park. Representing Dja Dja Wurrung People, the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA) celebrated the signing of the Recognition and Settlement Agreement (RSA) with the State of Victoria.
The Agreement recognises Dja Dja Wurrung People as the Traditional Owners of the land of central Victoria. It acknowledges our long connection with this land, and the history of dispossession and forced dispersal that has affected us.
It recognises Dja Dja Wurrung Country as a cultural landscape, imprinted with dreaming stories, Law, totemic relationships, songs, ceremonies and Ancestral spirits, which give it life and significant value to us, the Dja Dja Wurrung People.
“This historic agreement will bring Dja Dja Wurrung People back into the landscape. We will no longer be invisible. We will have the right to access our traditional lands for hunting and ceremonial purposes enabling us to keep our Culture alive and strengthen our connection to our traditional lands and waters.”
Uncle Graham Atkinson
Elder & DDWCAC Chairperson 2004 -2014.
Through our RSA, we have a say in what happens on our Country (on Crown land). The Agreement gives us Aboriginal title of six parks and reserves, including the right to actively manage Country. We have legal rights to practise Culture, and to hunt, fish and gather.
This Agreement was the first comprehensive settlement under the Traditional Owner Settlement Act 2010 (Vic).
Our Recognition and Settlement Agreement has been the foundation, on which our subsequent achievements have been built.
YAPENYA to sing, to dance, to gather, to reflect, to celebrate!
From 11 – 18 November, we embark on a journey of reflection and celebration, hosting a series of events, activities, and gatherings through our celebratory YAPENYA program.
Our YAPENYA celebrations reaffirm our ongoing commitment to our People, Country, and community through our Recognition and Settlement Agreement.
Now is the time for Dja Dja Wurrung to celebrate and reflect on significant achievements over the past ten years. We recognise that our achievements over the past decade are not just our own; they reflect the support, collaboration and ongoing commitment of our partners, allies, and the broader community.
In ten years, we have grown from a small organisation to one of Bendigo’s large employers, with more than 200 staff. We create stable employment for Dja Dja Wurrung People, as well as other Indigenous, and non-Indigenous, people.
Increasingly, we are at the table with government. DJAARA is progressively leading work across Country through our philosophy of ngaldurrong yana (walking together). Our People have more opportunities to heal Country, practise Culture, develop careers, build businesses, and participate in the community. As a corporation, we’re building enterprises to care for our upside-down Country, share our art and Culture, grow food and more.
We are creating positive outcomes for our community, in our local community. When Dja Dja Wurrung People are empowered, great things happen – not just for our own communities, but for all. As we come together in November to celebrate, we do so in honour of our Ancestors, with gratitude for the wisdom of our Elders, and with a profound commitment to creating a brighter path for the next generation.