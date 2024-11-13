Coliban Water and DJAARA partner for Healthy Water, Country and Communities

Coliban Water and DJAARA (the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation) signed a significant partnership agreement today, committing to work together in shared custodianship of gatjin (water) on Dja Dja Wurrung Country and deliver shared outcomes for both organisations.

In a joint ceremony on Country at Upper Coliban Reservoir, Dja Dja Wurrung Group Chief Executive Officer Rodney Carter said working together to heal water is central to DJAARA’s approach.

“We work ngaldururrong (together) with Coliban Water to establish processes to share our knowledge to help heal our water systems and benefit people, animals and the broader landscape,” Mr Carter said.

“Since Dja Dja Wurrung People were excluded from caring for Country with colonisation, our land and waterways became sick.

“DJAARA’s 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement with the State of Victoria recognises Dja Dja Wurrung People as the Traditional Owners in Central Victoria, and our rights to participate in the management of natural resources, including water.

“Through our partnership with Coliban Water, Dja Dja Wurrung knowledge and aspirations for water will work hand in hand with Coliban Water’s operations on Country, for the benefit of Country and all who live and spend time here,” Mr Carter said.

Coliban Water Managing Director Damian Wells said the agreement demonstrates the organisation’s commitment to working in partnership with DJAARA.

“We are partnering to lead the way in shared custodianship of gatjin. Our partnership is underpinned by our mutual respect for DJAARA’s rights and our responsibility to provide water and sewerage services for public health and environment so our communities can sustain themselves,” said Mr Wells.

Mr Wells noted that partnerships between water corporations and First Nations groups are rare, and for the partnerships that do exist, they are in their infancy.

“Our partnership is a first for both organisations, and we are adapting and learning as we strengthen our ways of working,” said Mr Wells.

“We are committed to a long-run, intergenerational partnership with DJAARA so that we can be stewards of our region’s water resources together.

“We are inspired by DJAARA and support pursuit of their goals, while also recognising that Coliban Water has big responsibility to deliver sustainable water services today and into the future. We share a deep commitment to community, culture and Country.

This past year the two organisations have worked on many projects together, including Aboriginal Waterways Assessments to inform works, advice through DJAARA’s water knowledge group, Kapa Gatjin, and to ensure that Traditional Owner voices are heard in industry forums.