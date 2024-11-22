DJAARA Centre opens for community, Culture and Country

DJAARA celebrated the opening of its new corporate and community centre today, realising

a long-held goal to have a Dja Dja Wurrung hub for the wellbeing of People and Country.

Named Larnangurrak, meaning ‘our place’ in Dja Dja Wurrung language, the building will be

a place for Dja Dja Wurrung People to practice, strengthen and share Culture, and office

space for around 100 staff.

“More than a building, more than a workplace, Larnangurrak is a special place that is

designed by Dja Dja Wurrung for Dja Dja Wurrung and community,” said Rodney Carter, Dja

Dja Wurrung Group CEO.

DJAARA received the official title to the land in Hattam Street, Golden Square, Bendigo in

February 2022 and marked the start of construction in June 2023 with a garni (digging stick)

ceremony.

A Wartaka (advisory group) informed Larnangurrak’s architectural forms, design features and

functions. “Every element has a purpose and has been carefully considered to create a

welcoming and safe place,” said Mr Carter.

The corporate centre features yarning and sand circles for ceremony, rammed-earth walls

and extensive use of locally sourced materials like stones and timber. Landscaping reintroduces culturally important plants, which are watered by storm water. A 135kw solar panel system and electric vehicle chargers support the Group’s commitment to renewable

energy.

