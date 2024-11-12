Babies welcomed to Country in Dja Dja Wurrung ceremony

DJAARA hosted a Welcome Baby to Country ceremony in partnership with Bendigo Health this morning for almost 70 babies born on Dja Dja Wurrung Country, at the Garden for the Future.

DJAARA General Manager Cassandra Lewis explained the ceremony honours and acknowledges an infant’s connection to the lands on which they are born.

“DJAARA is proud to share this Dja Dja Wurrung cultural ceremony formally welcoming new babies to Country,” Ms Lewis said.

“The smoking ceremony and traditional Welcome connects babies to Country and offers them wellbeing and protection.

“We hope that, by nurturing babies’ connection to Dja Dja Wurrung Country, we are not only enriching their own lives but also fostering greater understanding and connection to Dja Dja Wurrung People.

“Practising our traditional cultural ceremonies helps Dja Dja Wurrung People to heal from the impacts we still experience as a result of colonisation, keeping us connected to our Culture.

“DJAARA is committed to practising and revitalising our cultural traditions and customs, which have been handed down by our Ancestors and Elders.

“We value our long-standing partnership with Bendigo Health, which has enabled us to share our Culture with the wider community,” Ms Lewis said.

Bendigo Health Board Chair Dr Ewa Piejko said it is a privilege for Bendigo Health to host the event with DJAARA.

“This important cultural ceremony holds a very special place in people’s hearts. The ceremony acknowledges the importance of a child’s sense of identity and belonging through connection to the traditional lands on which they’re born,” she said.

Almost 70 families registered to participate in the Welcome ceremony, which is for Dja Dja Wurrung and non-Indigenous babies aged up to 36 months.

Families are invited to participate in the smoking ceremony. Babies will then be individually welcomed to Country by Dja Dja Wurrung Elders and presented with a certificate and cultural gifts.