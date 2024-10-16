Dja Dja Wurrung and conservationists celebrate plan to heal Country

DJAARA, the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, and national conservation not-for-profit Bush Heritage Australia yesterday launched a shared plan to guide landscape management across nearly 3,000 hectares of Bush Heritage-managed reserves in north-west Victoria.

The two organisations, who have worked together for 17 years, celebrated their Wurreka Galkangu partnership and the Wurreka Galkangu shared strategic landscape plan in a ceremony on Djandak (Dja Dja Wurrung Country) at Bush Heritage-managed Bellair Reserve, east of Bendigo.

Wurreka Galkangu means ‘to yarn, to talk’ and ‘to build together, make things happen together, more connected to Country’ in Dja Dja Wurrung language.

The Wurreka Galkangu partnership is a deep commitment to right-way land management that creates space for culturally led land management practices and Western science to meet.

It ensures Djaara (Dja Dja Wurrung People) voices are central in decision making about caring for Djandak and, more broadly, it recognises Traditional Custodian Knowledge’s vital role in delivering the strongest outcomes for Country.

