Strathfieldsaye Town Centre: A Djaara-fied public space

The new Strathfieldsaye Town Centre is the first completed project under the Yilingga Marna (Shake Hands) agreement – a groundbreaking partnership between DJAARA (Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation) and the City of Greater Bendigo

Named Djayi balak garat (Tread lightly you lot on Country) the space reflects Djaara (Dja Dja Wurrung People) values of care for Country, culture, and community.

Delivered by DJANDAK, the project includes:

· Custom paving and interpretive signage

· Indigenous species understorey planting and tree scarring

· Timber furniture featuring artwork by Drew Berick

· A mural by Troy Firebrace on the nearby Emu Creek underpass

This project is a milestone in place-based design, cultural safety and agreement-making – and affirms Djaara’s presence in contemporary urban landscapes.

Yilingga Marna is the first agreement of its kind between a Traditional Owner Group and local government in Australia, offering a new model for partnership and self-determination.

Thank you to the DJAARA Members who contributed to the design of this project.