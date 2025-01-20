January 26 Statement

January 26 is a date that commemorates British colonisation, and a day that marks the beginning of profound mistreatment of Aboriginal communities across Australia.

In Victoria, the Yoorrook Justice Commission has shone a spotlight on the impact colonisation and successive government policies have had – and continue to have – on Aboriginal People in Victoria.

Yoorrook is the first formal truth-telling process, looking into both past and ongoing injustices experienced by First Peoples in Victoria in all areas of life since colonisation.

Truth-telling helps to promote a wider understanding of the past so we can work for a healthier future. It’s an important step on the path to Treaty.

We all can understand the effects upon families, and from the many current conflicts upon peoples across the world and the intrusion to their homelands gives us a continuing insight to the tragedy that the oppression of people plays in hurting their lives. It is hoped that current and future generations can appreciate the moment here at our homelands that changed our world in a way that was not by our design or to any immediate benefit to our Ancestors.

The Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (trading as DJAARA) was established in Bendigo in 2004 to uplift and empower Dja Dja Wurrung People, the Traditional Custodians of a large part of Central Victoria and as we have seen from our positive contributions to be of a benefit to all peoples that choose to live and visit Country here.

As the representative body for Djaara (Dja Dja Wurrung People), DJAARA works to improve the health and wellbeing of our People, our Culture and our Country.

Before European colonisation, for more than 40,000 years our Martinga guli (Ancestors) celebrated the names and songs for the natural places within Djandak (Dja Dja Wurrung Country). We had an economy, a political system and the resources and means to take care of community.

Every day we honour our Martinga guli who fought for our right to access land and resources on Country, and who fought to uphold our values, lores, Culture and rights. DJAARA continues their work to instil Dja Dja Wurrung rights and aspirations, to practice Culture and Care for Country.

Over 20 years, DJAARA has grown into a multi-million-dollar organisation that includes three enterprises creating employment and opportunities for our People and even our corporate family.

Our three enterprises cover a variety of industries: DJANDAK (natural resource, forests, fire management services, environmental sciences and creative structural and landscaping designs), DUMAWUL (creative arts, entrepreneurs and cultural tourism), and DJAKITJ (bush foods, food sciences and food security).

Late last year, we celebrated moving into Larnangurrak (our place) – our purpose-built corporate and community centre. Larnangurrak is designed by Djaara for Djaara. It’s a permanent, safe base for Djaara to gather and practice Culture.

Larnangurrak is also the base for DJAARA staff who ngaldurrong yana (work together) in partnership with State and local government, our local and wider community to improve the health of Country and People to the benefit of all.

While much has been achieved, there is more work to do, these are very exciting times for us all.

The journey of Dja Dja Wurrung People is one of resilience, strength, and profound self-determination. From caring for Djandak by our Martinga guli to establishing DJAARA as a force for cultural and economic empowerment, we have continuously adapted and risen in the face of immense challenges. Our truth-telling, our enterprises, and our thriving community centre, Larnangurrak, stand as living examples of a People reclaiming their voice, their rights, and their future. Every step forward is a testament to the enduring spirit of Dja Dja Wurrung People: a commitment to honour the past, heal the present, and secure a future where our People, Culture, and Country flourish together in strength and unity.