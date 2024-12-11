DJAARA invites community to celebrate International Mountain Day

In an Australian first, DJAARA, the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, celebrated UNESCO’s International Mountain Day with a public event at Lalgambuk (Mount Franklin) on Wednesday 11 December.

The event followed DJAARA’s national recognition as Telstra’s Business of the Year in late November.

Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter said the celebration of International Mountain Day was about sharing Dja Dja Wurrung Culture and vision for healthy Country with the community.

“Our peaks on Djandak (Dja Dja Wurrung Country) are not as high as those in some parts of the world but, for Dja Dja Wurrung People, these mountains are very important,” Mr Carter said.

“We feel the mountains’ murrup, their spirit. We have important stories about them. Although colonisation disrupted our Ancestors’ interaction with Djandak and way of life, we have never lost our connection with Djandak.

“International Mountain Day is a beautiful opportunity for all people to connect with Country. Today, people are getting a taste of how to connect with Country the Dja Dja Wurrung way.

“We’re also pleased to invite people to learn more about DJAARA’s vision of caring for Country.

“DJAARA has a long-term vision for healthy Country. Our work is guided by our Dhelkunya Dja (Healing Country) Plan, and strategies designed to inform policy and active landscape management for the next 100 years,” Mr Carter said.

DJAARA’s International Mountain Day event began with a smoking and welcome ceremony. Attendees were also able to participate in storytelling and truth telling around the campfire, and cultural activities to connect with Country, including a nature walk, cultural demonstrations, sensing Country and mindfulness with Dja Dja Wurrung Elders and community members.

The United Nations has celebrated International Mountain Day on 11 December since 2003 to foster greater awareness of mountain issues.

UNESCO’s International days are occasions to educate the general public on issues of concern, to mobilise political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity.

The 2024 International Mountain Day theme is “Mountain solutions for a sustainable future – innovation, adaptation, youth and beyond”.

For more about DJAARA’s International Mountain Day event, visit: djadjawurrung.com.au/IMD



Aunty Sandra Barber and Kelly Atkinson

performing cultural dance



Jason Kerr plays the Didgeridoo while

DJAARA CEO Rodney Carter

delivers a welcome to country



Children enjoying International Mountain

Day art activities



Jason Kerr and Billy Marchioni

sharing cultural knowledge



Aunty Kerri Douglas leads a cultural walk

on International Mountain Day