DJAARA Timber Creek Implementation Officer

Salary from $104K

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Hybrid working arrangements

Not for profit salary packaging options

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA is a fast-growing, dynamic organisation which works hard at exercising Dja Dja Wurrung clans’ rights and to provide a safe, rewarding and downright exciting work environment. For further information visit us at https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

This role is an opportunity for a lawyer to help DJAARA recognise, protect and develop the traditional owner rights held by the Dja Dja Wurrung clans under the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement with the State of Victoria.

How you can make an impact.

This role combines the rewarding work of policy, strategy and advocacy, and grass roots on the ground collaboration and implementation; so that you can follow a meaningful idea all the way through to its meaningful implementation.

The position is intended to support maximum use and enhancement of Dja Dja Wurrung clans’ rights by:

· Contributing to the interpretation and operation of the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement

· Helping develop strategies for recognition and exercising traditional owners rights

· Dealing with State and local government, business, community groups

· To achieve outcomes for DJAARA and to work in the spirit of Balakai Wuka: giving to community.

What will be the work?

· You can negotiate and collaborate with people inside and outside the organisation

· You will listen to Dja Dja Wurrung Members and take guidance from them

· You will write letters, submissions, proposals and communicate face 2 face and by AVL

· You can campaign for positive change as part of the DJAARA team

· You will work at the cutting edge of native title/traditional owner work in Central Victoria, Australia

What do we expect of you?

· A strong work ethic

· Ability to quickly understand the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement

· Understanding of and commitment to the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan and DJAARA policies

· Legal, policy or organisational experience

· Know your way around a phone, keyboard and useful software programs

You must bring:

o High ethical standards, personal integrity and high degree of self-motivation, including personal responsibility for quality and timeliness of work produced.

o Sound judgement and analytical ability

o Excellent verbal, written and interpersonal skills

o Capacity and willingness to work independently but also (here’s the catch!) accept direction and work as part of a team in a multi- skilled, multi-cultural working environment.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is $104k-$107k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do you apply?

Please submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the below targeted question by clicking APPLY NOW.

1. Reflecting on the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement (RSA )provide an example of work that you have been most proud of and how you believe this may benefit or enhance Djaara rights.

Need more information?

The position description will provide further information including the accountabilities and key selection criteria.

For further information and to discuss your interest in this role, please contact Davina on 0488 003 435

APPLY NOW – Applications close May 7 2024.

DOWNLOAD: Position Description - DJAARA Timber Creek Implementation