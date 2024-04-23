DJAARA RSA Trainer

Salary from $95K

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Hybrid working arrangements

Not for profit salary packaging options

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA is a fast-growing, dynamic organisation which works hard at exercising Dja Dja Wurrung clans’ rights and to provide a safe, rewarding and downright exciting work environment. For further information visit us at https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

This role is an opportunity for a lawyer or educator to help DJAARA recognise, protect and develop the traditional owner rights held by the Dja Dja Wurrung clans under the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement with the State of Victoria.

How you can make an impact.

This role combines the rewarding work of policy, strategy and advocacy, and grass roots on the ground collaboration and implementation; so that you can follow a meaningful idea all the way through to its meaningful implementation.

The position is intended to support maximum use and enhancement of Dja Dja Wurrung clans’ rights by:

· Contributing to the interpretation and operation of the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement

· Helping develop strategies for recognition and exercising traditional owners rights

· Dealing with State and local government, business, community groups

· To achieve outcomes for DJAARA and to work in the spirit of Balakai Wuka: giving to community.

What will be the work?

To provide tailored training programmes to government by:

a) maintaining and strengthening relationships with government entities that operate on Djandak (Dja Dja Wurrung Country), and

b) Developing tailored training materials and programs for the entities, and

c) Developing and implementing tailored progress plans for government to implement and respect Djaara rights under the RSA To provide regular information workshops to Djaara Members to explain how they can exercise their RSA rights in everyday life.

Skills and Experience

Qualification in law or education,

Experience with negotiation and relationship management

What do we expect of you?

A strong work ethic

Ability to quickly understand the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement

Understanding of and commitment to the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan and DJAARA policies

Legal, education or organisational experience

Know your way around a phone, keyboard and useful software programs

You must bring:

o High ethical standards, personal integrity and high degree of self-motivation, including personal responsibility for quality and timeliness of work produced.

o Sound judgement and analytical ability

o Excellent verbal, written and interpersonal skills

o Capacity and willingness to work independently but also (here’s the catch!) accept direction and work as part of a team in a multi- skilled, multi-cultural working environment.

How do you apply?

Please submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the below targeted question by clicking APPLY NOW

Reflecting on the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement (RSA )provide an example of work that you have been most proud of and how you believe this may benefit or enhance Djaara rights.

Need more information?

The position description will provide further information including the key selection criteria and the accountabilities.

To discuss your interest in this role, please contact Davina on 0488 003 435.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing May 7th 2024

DOWNLOAD: Position Description - DJAARA RSA Trainer