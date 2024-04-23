DJAARA Rights and Redress Officer

Salary from $93k – $98K

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

NFP Salary packaging options

Hybrid working arrangements

Learning & Development support to help you be your best

How you can make an impact.

This role combines the rewarding work of policy, strategy and advocacy, and grass roots on the ground collaboration and implementation; so that you can follow a meaningful idea all the way through to its meaningful implementation.

The position is intended to support maximum use and enhancement of Dja Dja Wurrung clans’ rights by:

Contributing to the interpretation and operation of the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement

Helping develop strategies for recognition and exercising traditional owners rights

Dealing with State and local government, business, community groups

To achieve outcomes for DJAARA and to work in the spirit of Balakai Wuka: giving to community.

What will be the work?

To ensure compliance with the LUAA by:

(a) working with LGAs, State agencies and other land managers to check compliance and ensure appropriate outcomes are retrospectively secured,

(b) to lobby the State to introduce penalties for non-compliance and implement a mechanism for calculating compensation for historical and contemporary breaches, and

(c) strategically analyse activities on Country which attract the application of the LUAA.

(d) uncover, investigate and seek redress for breaches of the Recognition and Settlement Agreement

The successful applicant will also lead/support efforts to have an appropriate audit of LUAA compliance undertaken.

What do we expect of you?

A strong work ethic

Ability to quickly understand the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement

Understanding of and commitment to the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan and DJAARA policies

Legal, policy or organisational experience

Know your way around a phone, keyboard and useful software programs

You must bring:

o High ethical standards, personal integrity and high degree of self-motivation, including personal responsibility for quality and timeliness of work produced.

o Sound judgement and analytical ability

o Excellent verbal, written and interpersonal skills

o Capacity and willingness to work independently but also (here’s the catch!) accept direction and work as part of a team in a multi- skilled, multi-cultural working environment.

How do you apply?

Please submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the below targeted question by clicking APPLY NOW

Reflecting on the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement (RSA )provide an example of work that you have been most proud of and how you believe this may benefit or enhance Djaara rights.

Need more information?

The position description found in the description folder will provide further information including the key selection and accountabilities

To discuss your interest in this role, please contact Davina on 0488 003 435.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is $93k-$98k per annum + super with salary packaging available

APPLY NOW – Applications close May 7 2024.

DOWNLOAD: Position Description - DJAARA Rights and Redress Officer