DJAARA Rights Lawyer (Native Title or Generalist Lawyer)

Call out to the brave, the clever and the committed!

Are you a Native Title or Generalist lawyer seeking a unique and inspiring career advocating for Traditional Owner rights? Then join us at DJAARA!

Progressive Native Title team

Salary starting from $93k-98k

Full-Time ongoing position

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week!

Option of a 9-day fortnight

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Strong commitment to team engagement

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA is a fast-growing, dynamic organisation which works hard at exercising Dja Dja Wurrung clans’ rights and to provide a safe, rewarding and downright exciting work environment. For further information visit us at https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

This role is an opportunity for a lawyer to help DJAARA recognise, protect and develop the traditional owner rights held by the Dja Dja Wurrung clans under the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement with the State of Victoria.

How you can make an impact.

This role combines the rewarding work of policy strategy and advocacy, and grass roots on the ground collaboration and implementation; so that you can follow a meaningful idea all the way through to its meaningful implementation.

The position is intended to support maximum use and enhancement of Dja Dja Wurrung clans’ rights by:

Contributing to the interpretation and operation of the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement

Helping develop strategies for recognition and exercising traditional owners rights

Dealing with State and local government, business, community groups

To achieve outcomes for DJAARA and to work in the spirit of Balakai Wuka: giving to community.

What will be the work?

You can negotiate and collaborate with people inside and outside the organisation

You will listen to Dja Dja Wurrung Members and take guidance from them

You will write letters, submissions, proposals and communicate face 2 face and by AVL

You can campaign for positive change as part of the DJAARA team

You will work at the cutting edge of native title/traditional owner work in Central Victoria, Australia

What do we expect of you?

A strong work ethic

Ability to quickly understand the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement

Understanding of and commitment to the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan and DJAARA policies

Legal, policy or organisational experience

Know your way around a phone, keyboard and useful software programs

What is non-negotiable about doing this role?

You must bring:

High ethical standards, personal integrity and high degree of self-motivation, including personal responsibility for quality and timeliness of work produced.

Sound judgement and analytical ability

Excellent verbal, written and interpersonal skills

Capacity and willingness to work independently but also (here’s the catch!) accept direction and work as part of a team in a multi- skilled, multi-cultural working environment.

And to work with the Dja Dja Wurrung Group, applicants must have:

o An understanding of the importance of Country and culture to Dja Dja Wurrung.

o The ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Dja Dja Wurrung people

o A commitment to Djaara self-determination

How do you apply?

Please submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the below targeted question via this link APPLY NOW

1. Reflecting on the Recognition and Settlement Agreement (RSA) provide an example of work that you have been most proud of and how you believe this may benefit or enhance Djaara rights.

Need more information?

The position description will provide further information including the key selection and primary responsibilities.

To discuss your interest in this role, please contact Davina on 0488 003 435.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing November 7, 2023.

DOWNLOAD: Position Description - DJAARA Rights Lawyer Oct 2023