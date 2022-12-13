DJAARA launches Forest Gardening Strategy to heal Country

Today, the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, trading as DJAARA launched its anticipated Forest Gardening Strategy Galk-galk Dhelkunya (“to care for/to heal, many trees”).
Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter said, “For two centuries the forests have lost Traditional Owner specialist knowledge and hands-on tending. Today is the start of nurturing Country. Galk-galk Dhelkunya, our strategy, empowers DJAARA and others to heal Country, heal Dja Dja Wurrung People, and improve the economic health of local communities.”
It is essential that Dja Dja Wurrung People are supported to manage Country and apply their principles of Galk-galk Dhelkunya. The statutory, policy and regulatory environments that impact on the management of Djandak must be reformed so that genuine self-determination can be realised.
Photography by Press1 – Bill Conroy
