DJAARA launches Forest Gardening Strategy to heal Country

Leon Smith

Leon Smith was born and raised on Ngunawal country until he and his family moved to Dja Dja Wurrung country in May 2022, Leon is a descendant of both Yorta Yorta and Kamilaroi people.

Leon has over a decade of corporate experience working across Federal Government and Private industry with a wide range of experience in Finance, IT and Business Process Improvement leveraging software automation.

More recently having left the public service, Leon wanted to work for an organisation that was closer to home in terms of his heritage and was given an opportunity to work DJAARA.

Leon has a passionate for process improvement, digitalisation and software automation in which he is keen to work with DJAARA in implementing to allow the corporation to better focus on delivering benefits to the Dja Dja Wurrung people and the overall country plan.

In his spare time, Leon enjoys anything automotive, IT and gaming related along with spending time with his family and exploring the country.