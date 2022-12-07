City of Greater Bendigo and Dja Dja Wurrung sign unique partnership agreement

On Monday 5th December, the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, trading as DJAARA, and the City of Greater Bendigo seized the opportunity to turbocharge their relationship.

In an Australian first, DJAARA and the City have signed a unique agreement called “Yilingga Marna” (which in the Dja Dja Wurrung language means “shake hands”) in a ceremony at Wanyarra Dum (Frog Ponds) by the Bendigo Creek.

The 12-month agreement is a means by which Council-led projects can deliver on the legal entitlements of the Dja Dja Wurrung People, and maximise benefits to the entire community.

This is a milestone agreement in peace making, and a model that may be used in future agreements with other jurisdictions.

As part of the ceremony DJAARA Board Chair Trent Nelson presented City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf with a possum skin cloak, reflecting the trusting and respectful relationship between the two organisations.

Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter



L-R: DJAARA Board Chair Trent Nelson, Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter, City of Greater Bendigo CEO Craig Niemann



DJAARA Board Chair Trent Nelson presents City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf with a possum skin cloak



Yilingga Marna signing. L-R: City of Greater Bendigo CEO Craig Niemann, City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf,

Board Chair Trent Nelson, Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter.



L-R: City of Greater Bendigo CEO Craig Niemann, DJAARA General Manager Cassandra Lewis, City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf,

Board Chair Trent Nelson, City of Greater Bendigo Director Andrew Cooney, Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter.