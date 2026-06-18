DJAARA and North Central Catchment Management Authority share a new approach for the Upper Avoca

DJAARA, the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, and North Central Catchment
Management Authority (CMA) are inviting landholders and communities across the Upper Avoca
catchment to be part of a new, shared approach to caring for the Upper Avoca.
Dhelkunyangu Upper Avoca, meaning ‘Everyone working together to heal the Upper Avoca’ in
Dja Dja Wurrung language, is a new healthy catchment plan developed by DJAARA and the
North Central CMA, which represents a new way of managing catchments.
We are proud that this healthy catchment plan is, for the first time, built around Dja Dja
Wurrung values.
We care for Country in a holistic way, with a long-term view — ensuring land and water are
healthy and sustaining for future generations.
Through this plan, we’re strengthening connectivity across the landscape so plants and
animals can thrive, while building resilience across the Upper Avoca catchment.
We look forward to working with the community through a shared approach to
stewardship.
– Dja Dja Wurrung Group Interim CEO Cassandra Lewis
This project represents a true partnership, a shared commitment to caring for Country, and
mutual respect.
The Avoca River is one of the most significant waterways in our region and the area is home to
important and evolving farming and viticulture communities.
That means a changing system, and one that is also having to deal with reduced flows on the
back of climate change.
The project will help a raft of threatened species that depend on the health of the Avoca River and its catchment for survival.
– North Central CMA Chief Executive Officer Brad Drust