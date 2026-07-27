Coordinator – DUMAWUL Cultural Education & Tourism

Seeking a role where your work has purpose, where culture is at the centre of everything you do, and where no two days are the same? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary – $92k + Superannuation

Full-Time on-going position

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Option of a 9 day fortnight

What will you do?

DUMAWUL is seeking a Coordinator – Cultural Education & Tourism to help deliver cultural education, tourism and on-Country experiences that celebrate Djaara culture and create meaningful connections.

Working alongside our deadly Djaara facilitators, artists and creatives, you’ll coordinate programs including the Djaara Cultural Competency Program, Cultural Tour Guide Program and Executive Cultural Immersion Experiences. From supporting events and mentoring facilitators to developing new opportunities and building strong partnerships, no two days are the same.

You’ll:

Coordinate cultural education, tourism programs and events.

Support and occasionally co-facilitate programs with experienced Djaara facilitators.

Mentor cultural facilitators, tour guides and artists.

Coordinate bookings, logistics, rostering and administration.

Build strong relationships with clients, community and stakeholders.

Support the growth and promotion of Dumawul’s programs.

What will you bring?

You’ll be organised, adaptable and enjoy working with people. Experience in cultural programs, tourism, education, events or community engagement is highly regarded.

You’ll also bring:

Excellent communication and organisational skills.

An understanding of the importance of Country and a commitment to Djaara culture and Aboriginal self-determination.

The ability to work collaboratively while managing multiple priorities.

A current Victorian Driver Licence and the ability to obtain a Working with Children Check.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $92k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter explaining why you are a good fit for the role.

As this role recognises the importance of cultural knowledge and connection to Country, it is an identified position for Dja Dja Wurrung (Djaara) people under the Special Measures provisions of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic). Only applications from Djaara people will be considered.

DJAARA are committed to a safe working environment, and the successful applicant must be willing to undertake a fit for work assessment and relevant employment checks, including a police check and WWCC check.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Leanne Rose Munro for a yarn on 0499 612 491

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications open only to Djaara Members and closing 9 August 2026.

Position Description - Coordinator - Dumawul Cultural Education Tourism