Farewelling our Matriarch
DJAARA would like to share that there will be two events next week to honour the life of Dja Dja Wurrung and Yorta Yorta Elder Aunty Fay Carter, fondly known by many as Guka (grandmother).
Celebrating the life of Aunty Fay Carter
Memorial Service
11am, Tuesday, 11 June 2024
Aborigines Advancement League
2 Watt Street, Thornbury
State Funeral Service
10am to 11.30am (Doors open at 9.15am),
Wednesday, 12 June 2024
Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo
The funeral will be open to the public and live streamed online.
Further details about the service, including how to attend and view the livestream can be found at this link, State Funeral Service for Aunty Fay Carter OAM | vic.gov.au (www.vic.gov.au)
At the request of Aunty Fay’s family and in lieu of flowers, tributes may be made in the form of a contribution to the Aboriginal Community Elders Services.
Aunty Fay was a tireless advocate who dedicated herself to Victoria’s Aboriginal communities. She played an outstanding leadership role in a range of aged care, childcare and health agencies, including founding several key services.
In recognition of her leadership and contributions, Aunty Fay was inducted into the Victorian Aboriginal Honour Roll in 2013 and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2019.
Her memory will live on through the stories shared and the next generation of leaders who will continue to impart her wisdom.
Premier, Jacinta Allan, said:
“To me, the word that epitomises Aunty Fay is generosity. She was so overwhelmingly generous – with her time, her wisdom and her work.”
“We wouldn’t have the Victoria we do, without her.”