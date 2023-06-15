Work to begin on visitor hub upgrade at Guyura (Kooyoora State Park)

Visitors to Guyura (Kooyoora State Park) will soon be able to enjoy improved facilities, with Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA) beginning upgrade works on the visitor hub from mid June in collaboration with Parks Victoria.

This significant development aims to enhance the visitor experience while preserving the important natural and cultural values of the park. The works will be delivered in a staged approach to minimise disruption to park visitors.

Construction will begin with a new shelt er at the Melville Caves lookout car park, followed by an upgrade to the Melville Caves picnic area.

Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter was excited about the positive impact the changes would have on Guyura and the wider community.

“This project aligns with our vision of creating a welcoming space for all to enjoy while fostering a deep appreciation for the land, cultural heritage, and ecological diversity ,” Mr Carter.

