Victorian first: mining agreement between DJAARA and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Bakaru Wayaparrangu – In the Middle, We All Meet

Central Victoria is set to benefit from a historic agreement between DJAARA (the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (Agnico Eagle) operator of the Fosterville Gold Mine (FGM), which has been signed today in a ceremony at Rocky Crossing, Goornong.

The agreement, Bakaru Wayaparrangu, which means ‘in the middle, we all meet’ in Dja Dja Wurrung language, follows seven years of negotiations and represents the first agreement in Victoria between Traditional Owners and an active mining operation.

Bakaru Wayaparrangu acknowledges Dja Dja Wurrung People as the Traditional Owners of the land on which FGM operates, and aims to build a harmonious, long-term relationship based on trust, mutual respect, and transparency. It will provide opportunities to support the self-determination of Dja Dja Wurrung People through operations at FGM.