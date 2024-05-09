We need to start talking about paternalism in the forests.

Paternalism in the way our forests are managed and that we are managed as Aboriginal peoples.

Paternalism is telling Traditional Owners which of their cultural practices on Country are more appropriate for healing and lookng after Country.

Paternalism is prioritising individual voices over those who speak for the collective cultural right.

Click here to read the full DJAARA Media Statement – The Ugly Truth about paternalism in our tall forests