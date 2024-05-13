Cultural Heritage Administration Support Officer

Are you ready to be a crucial part of preserving and celebrating cultural heritage? If you thrive in a dynamic environment, love working with a diverse team, and have a passion for cultural heritage, then join us at DJAARA!

Salary – $63k-$69k

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

As the Administrative support officer, you will ensure the smooth operation of our Cultural Heritage team by managing booking requests for Cultural Heritage Field works and Ceremonies. You will provide administrative support, with a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional customer service to both internal and external stakeholders.

What will you bring?

Computing skills including MS office suite & SharePoint

Understanding of invoicing and basic finance

A strong interest and understanding of office administration systems

Good verbal and written communication skills and a commitment to provide excellent customer service

Previous experience and/or exposure to basic payroll/timesheet processing

Previous experience and/or understanding of a rostering system

Positive attitude and willingness to learn new skills, practices and processes

Qualifications in Business Administration or office experience

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $63k-$69k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter explaining why you are a good fit for the role

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Kim Campbell for a yarn on 0438 210 709 or via email kim.campbell@djadjawurrung.com.au

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing May 21 2024

Position Description - Cultural Heritage Administration Support Officer April 2024 (1)

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply for this role.