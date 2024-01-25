SURVIVAL DAY STATEMENT

On this day we celebrate the strength and resilience of Dja Dja Wurrung and all Aboriginal People.

We take strength from our own fallen, those wonderful Ancestors that never could imagine how their world was to change in a way that did not value them.

We are showing those Ancestors that their struggles have not been in vain.

Dja Dja Wurrung People have been a part of this Country for thousands of generations. In 2024, our connection to Djandak (Dja Dja Wurrung) Country is as strong as ever.

Through the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation’s 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement (RSA) with the State of Victoria, the Dja Dja Wurrung Group is leading work on Country in partnership with government and others, through our philosophy of ngaldurrong yana (working together).

This work is for the benefit of all. As the Traditional Custodians, we have an intimate knowledge of Country and a cultural obligation for the wellbeing of all who live, work and travel here.

We are reinstating Dja Dja Wurrung language and Culture on Country. Once prevented from practising Culture and speaking our language, Dja Dja Wurrung People are no longer invisible on our own Country. Our voices are critical for the wellbeing of our People and Culture, and the wellbeing of Dja Dja Wurrung Country.

We are leading work to address decades of damage to Country from mining, clear-felling and inappropriate land and water management practices.

The Dja Dja Wurrung Group is committed to Dja Dja Wurrung self-determination and wellbeing.

As Aboriginal People, we live with the ongoing impacts of past atrocities and inhumane public policies every day. The onus is now on all Australians to educate themselves about the past.

Victoria’s formal truth-telling process led by the Yoorrook Justice Commission and the path towards Treaty are vital steps towards reconciliation and a strong and healthy future for all Victorians. We also acknowledge the support of our many friends and allies in Central Victoria.

If you want to support First Nations mob today, start by informing yourself. Here are some great places to start:

DJAARA: djadjawurrung.com.au

ANTAR: antar.org.au

Federation of Victorian Traditional Owner Corporations: fvtoc.com.au

Yoorrook Justice Commission: yoorrookjusticecommission.org.au

Deadly Story: deadlystory.com

Treaty for Victoria: www.firstpeoplesrelations.vic.gov.au/treaty-victoria