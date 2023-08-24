Referendum: Dja! We’re writing YES!

Everyone needs to make up their own mind about the referendum this year. Knowledge is vital when you’re making important decisions.

Watch these videos to learn more about why it’s happening and why it’s important for our mob.

Why are we voting on a Voice to Parliament?

What does it have to do with the Uluru Statement of the Heart?

And what about Treaty?

Federal Member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters speaks on the importance of a Voice to Parliament.

Lisa speaks about Dja Dja Wurrung People and the wider local community.

Will you be part of history?

The referendum is our chance to close the door on a sorry past and become a nation with a united and hopeful future.

It’s up to all of us to make a future that is better for all of us.

If you want to learn more about the Yes campaign locally, Bendigo for Yes is one of the many Yes23 groups across the country. Bendigo for Yes covers covers the federal electorate of Bendigo and stretches from Creswick to Elmore, Heathcote to Castlemaine.