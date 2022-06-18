Our work healing the Wombat State Forest

MEDIA STATEMENT

Our concerns

As Dja Dja Wurrung people and as their representative and inclusive Traditional Owner Corporation (DJAARA), we are deeply concerned at the devastating ongoing effects of colonisation that we are experiencing and noticing in the reporting around the Wombat State Forest. There has always been push-back when Traditional Owners exercise their rights to Country and Culture but, after so many generations of this experience, it should no longer be such a point of conflict.

It is clear that many in the community still believe that Dja Dja Wurrung people can be manipulated and do not have the capacity to realise their follies; it is also believed that they are unable to make thoughtful, collective decisions and cannot be trusted to be self-determining. That these beliefs, so entrenched in the world of missions and colonisation, are so prevalent today brings down all in our community. It is perhaps however the unacknowledged paternalism of our friends that is most difficult to experience.

In any community, there are those who will be active members and those who will not. Some people are comfortable embracing the opportunity to work together to achieve commons goals whilst others prefer to take their own path. The Dja Dja Wurrung people have come together to determine the shared structures of decision making and collective cultural management through which they are represented. The result of this self-determined decision making is DJAARA, their Traditional Owner Corporation.

Cultural Rights are Collective Rights

The fundamental distinction between cultural and the more commonly understood human rights is that culture develops and is enacted by a community. Recognised through exclusion, it is this collective right that prevents Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property from protection under current Intellectual Property and Copyright legislations.

Exercise of these rights is now and always has been through a representative and inclusive group. The format for decision making may change, the structure of that group may change and the participants in that group may change, but collective ownership of Dja Dja Wurrung cultural rights has always been enacted by Dja Dja Wurrung peoples.

The establishment of a Traditional Owner Corporation is burdened by the fracture, grief and disenfranchisement of our communities – hallmarks of the ongoing effects of colonisation. Still, many generations of Traditional Owners have worked together to form their own representative structures through which they can engage with the imposed environments of legislation and modern society.

The processes of recognition under legislation are rigorous, requiring both an anthropological and cultural burden of proof. Underpinning recognition, as well as the corporation’s fundamental operation, is that it is inclusive and representative of all Dja Dja Wurrung people.

Our work in the Wombat State Forest

In June and October last year, stormfronts impacted 80,000 hectares of forest and 1,500km of road network, affecting landscape, Cultural Heritage and industry in an area including the Wombat and Lederberg State Forests. The scale of this damage was unprecedented and created significant risks in increased bushfire conditions, limited recreational use of the area and impacted cultural use by Traditional Owners. Safety on Country was and is of the highest priority.

Enacting their responsibilities for Country thought their Recognition and Settlement Agreement, DJAARA began a process of healing Country. In a priority shared by the State the primary focus was to make Country safe for all those on it and then to implement our practice of forest gardening to manage that Country back to health.

The current works undertaken with VicForests are removing windthrown timber under a Recovery Timber Utilisation Plan (TUP). All partners have been clear that there will be no large-scale felling of standing trees or clearfelling under this TUP and that no trees are being removed unless they present a hazard or for operational necessity. The protection of Country not affected by the stormfronts will be prioritised.

Forest Gardening

The current narrative of the scientific environmentalist and the government supported organisation does not recognise effective Traditional Owner management of Country for over 40,000 years. We know how to manage the sustainable habitat of all living on Country in ways not yet begun to be explored by modern science.

We approach the management of Country through the contemporary lens of Country as a cultural landscape. These span across tenures, public land categories, Ecological Vegetation Classes (EVCs), townships and jurisdictions. DJAARA’s approach to managing these cultural landscapes holistically is to apply Forest Gardening.

Forest Gardening is our contemporary philosophy and practice of managing cultural landscapes. The language of ‘forest gardening’ is utilised to provide a way to communicate how Dja Dja Wurrung people interact with the environment. As a concept, Forest Gardening, seeks to bring worldviews and present an approach to managing Country in partnership within a contemporary context.

Forest Gardening is a combination of familiar, sensible terms. Gardens invoke emotion, exhibit beauty, exist dynamically and require humans’ enduring interaction, adaptation and care. To Dja Dja Wurrung people, Country is our garden and we are gardeners of the environment.

Forest Gardening is our dialogue with Country. Its practice is defined by cultural outcomes and indicators including the colours, smells, sounds touch and feeling of Country and availability of sustenance in the landscape. We consider how the energy of country flows through the land, the flow of wind and water. Country’s responses, or the presence or absence of these indicators, determine the Forest Gardening practices required to produced cultural and environmental outcomes.

What next

As we manage the care and healing of the Wombat State Forest, it is important that our knowledge, capability and capacity to undertake these works is respected. Whilst the authority of the Dja Dja Wurrung people’s self-determined representative structure, DJAARA, continues to be questioned we will be unable to care for Country with the focus it requires. DJAARA have partnered with VicForests to assist them in healing country. This is being undertaken through the application of principles of Forest Gardening, and Country safe in removal of windthrown timber. Following this, we listen to Country and act upon what that dialogue tells us.