Larni Yirrip ‘Home of the Ironbark’ Campground to open near Bendigo

A brand-new campground, Larni Yirrip, is opening soon in the Bendigo Regional Park on Djandak (Dja Dja Wurrung Country), designed and built by DJAARA, the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, and its enterprise DJANDAK, in partnership with Parks Victoria.
Meaning ‘Home of the Ironbark’ in Dja Dja Wurrung language, Larni Yirrip is nestled among red ironbarks within the iconic box-ironbark forest that is synonymous with much of Djandak.
Click here to read the Media Release
Larni Yirrip Campground is infused with Dja Dja Wurrung cultural elements
Djaara dancers performed to celebrate Larni Yirrip Campground
Djaara art within Larni Yirrip Campground
Wartaka members (knowledge holders) L-R Rebecca Phillips, Aunty Kathy Nicholls, Aunty Ros Dodson, Aunty Marilyne Nicholls, Deb Dunolly
L-R Rebecca Phillips, Parks Victoria CEO Lee Miezis, Cassandra Lewis, Parks Victoria Regional Director Kane Weekes, Djaara artist Aunty Ros Dodson, Coliban Water MD Damian Wells, Harley Douglas, Mike Hayes
L-R DJAARA Board Chair Rebecca Phillips, Parks Victoria CEO Lee Miezis, Dja Dja Wurrung Group Interim CEO Cassandra Lewis, Parks Victoria Regional Director Kane Weekes, Djaara Elder and artist Aunty Ros Dodson
Twelve bookable campsites are available at Larni Yirrip Campground
Larni Yirrip Campground features two shelters, picnic facilities, toilets, fire pits and frog ponds