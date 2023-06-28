DJAARA water strategy calls for change

DJAARA is calling for involvement in water management, and a share of water entitlements in the Djaara Gatjin (water) Strategy, released today.

“Our Ancestors looked after this Country and we are duty-bound to look after it for the next generation – including the water that falls on and flows through Country.” – Rodney Carter, Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO.

Dja Dja Wurrung People have been excluded from water management decisions on Country, and access to water rights since colonisation.

DJAARA’s 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement with the State of Victoria acknowledges that Dja Dja Wurrung People, as Traditional Owners, are required to be included in the management of natural resources, including water.

The Djaara Gatjin Strategy provides a pathway for government water agencies to meet their obligations under the agreement and, more importantly, to improve water management and heal country.

We look forward to partnering with water agencies to implement the Djaara Gatjin Strategy, Dhelkunyangu Gatjin, which means ‘working together to heal water’.

Front cover of the Djaara Gatjin Strategy. Cover artwork by Marilyne Nicholls.



L-R Coliban Water Managing Director Damian Wells & Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter

L-R DJAARA Gatjin team’s Luke Wilson and Caitlin Dunolly-Lee with Minister for Water Harriet Shing, DJAARA General Manager Cassandra Lewis and Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter