DJAARA launches Climate Strategy

On the 24th May 2023, DJAARA launched the Dja Dja Wurrung Climate Change Strategy – a holistic approach to climate action, in contrast to colonial and western approaches that see people, Country and climate as separate.
The Strategy outlines Djaara-led land management practices that can enhance carbon storage and increase resilience across cultural landscapes.
Read more in the media release here.
L-R: DJAARA Forest Gardening Project Manager Oli Moraes, DJAARA General Manager Cassandra Lewis,
Central Victoria Greenhouse Alliance CEO Annika Kearton, Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter