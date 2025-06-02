Dja Dja Wurrung Group Update

Maria Caputi

Maria was born in Colombia, South America and immigrated to Australia in 1999. She represented her country as an elite Gymnast for eight years, and later became part of the Indoor Volleyball national team while acquiring a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, a profession that she worked on until she immigrated to Australia.

In Melbourne, she worked in recruitment, specifically for the franchising industry, and later managed a family Solar distribution business; during that time, Maria focused her career on finance and procurement, acquiring a Bookkeeping degree, an experience that left a big commitment with the renewable sector also experience first-hand the disadvantages that some Aboriginal communities where having due to climate change and poor access to electricity and she finds that working with Dja Dja Wurrung is a small way to contribute to help with the solution.

Maria moved to Bendigo in 2019 with her partner and two adolescent children, and since she has taken up paper quilling after missing her creative pursuits and has done a public solo exhibition in 2023 and hopes to do more exhibitions and find a way to sell more pieces as she enjoys quilling dearly.

Maria is very committed to supporting her community, especially the small Hispanic-speaking group living in Bendigo. She loves dancing to Latin music and watching high-level sports, and she is still trying to like Vegemite and understand the love for Cricket.