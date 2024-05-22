Dja Dja Wurrung fire strategy a tool for change

DJAARA, the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation has confirmed its role as a leader in fire management with the launch today of its 10-year Djandak Wi (Country Fire) Strategy, dhelkunya wi, which means ‘healing fire’ in Dja Dja Wurrung language.

Dja Dja Wurrung philosophy is about caring for Country in a holistic way. Djandak Wi is an important tool, but we don’t use it in isolation: it’s part of a holistic suite of tools to heal Country, heal Dja Dja Wurrung People, and heal communities that share Djandak with us.

We encourage fire managers to engage with our strategy in a spirit of curiosity. We hope the strategy will prompt reflection and robust discussions about what is the right fire for healthy Country and for the people that live there.