Dja Dja Wurrung fire strategy a tool for change

DJAARA, the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation has confirmed its role as a leader in fire management with the launch today of its 10-year Djandak Wi (Country Fire) Strategy, dhelkunya wi, which means ‘healing fire’ in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Dja Dja Wurrung philosophy is about caring for Country in a holistic way. Djandak Wi is an important tool, but we don’t use it in isolation: it’s part of a holistic suite of tools to heal Country, heal Dja Dja Wurrung People, and heal communities that share Djandak with us.
We encourage fire managers to engage with our strategy in a spirit of curiosity. We hope the strategy will prompt reflection and robust discussions about what is the right fire for healthy Country and for the people that live there.
Click here to read the full media statement