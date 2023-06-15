Dja Dja Wurrung Elder shares children’s stories in new book

Dja Dja Wurrung Elder, grandmother and Barnados Mother of the Year 2012, Aunty RosKneebone-Dodson, launched her children’s book Mooie’s Stories in May 2023 at Castlemaine’s BudaHistoric Home & Garden.
Aunty Ros, who goes by the kin name BurWhela, meaning Mother Possum, shares Dreamtimestories she learned from her own mother, “Mooie”, and Dja Dja Wurrung words and placenamesin this beautifully illustrated book.
Mooie’s Stories vividly brings to life the traditional stories of Loddon River Country for childrenaged 5 to 10 years.