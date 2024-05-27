Cultural Heritage Administration Support Officer

Call out to the Mob! DJAARA are seeking a passionate individual to join our team as a Malamiya (Cultural Heritage) Field Officer. This role is pivotal in our mission to preserve and manage cultural heritage on Djandak (Country)

Salary – $63K-$69K

Full-Time

1 Year Fixed Term – July 1st 2024 start

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you help?

As a Malamiya Field Officer, you will be responsible for conducting cultural heritage fieldwork assessments and assisting in the implementation of cultural heritage projects.

Key Responsibilities & Duties:

• Conduct cultural heritage assessments and surveys on Crown/Public Land.

• Assist in current Malamiya projects such as Aboriginal Culture and Healing Flood Recovery, Campsite Inspections, and future initiatives.

• Organize and attend site inspections, meetings, and other activities related to the development and implementation of Cultural Heritage Management Plans (CHMPs).

• Undertake desktop analyses of Country and activities impacting Country.

• Represent the DJAARA in negotiations and discussions with relevant stakeholders.

• Provide support to the Malamiya Team with cultural heritage-related tasks.

• Undertake priority tasks as assigned by the position manager.

What will you bring?

• Cultural Heritage experience.

• Minimum two years’ experience in an office environment.

• Ability to use Microsoft Office suite.

• Willingness to learn to use specific tools and systems, including Trimble Handheld GPS and ACHRIS.

• Possession of a current Victorian Driver’s Licence

• Experience or ability to learn fieldwork techniques, including GIS, map reading, and cultural heritage recording.

• Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships with diverse stakeholders.

• Understanding or willingness to learn about Cultural Heritage Management Plans and their implementation.

How to Apply:

If you are passionate about cultural heritage preservation, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter with a short statement about why you would like to join the team.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Sophia Jackson for a yarn on 0437 841 332 or via sophia.jackson@djadjawurrung.com.au

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 9 June 2024.

Position Description -Malamiya Field Officer

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply for this role.