DJAARA are seeking a skilled Procurement and Asset Management Coordinator to provide strategic guidance, address business challenges, and contribute to the long-term goals of the Dja Dja Wurrung Group.

Salary – $102-$107k dependent on experience

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

NFP Salary packaging options

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

Joining DJAARA as a Procurement and Asset Management Coordinator you will provide strategic guidance and drive long-term success. Utilising your expertise in procurement and asset management you will lead key projects and develop policies that enhance efficiency across the DDW Group.

What will you bring?

Knowledge of contemporary procurement and asset management practices.

Agility in a dynamic environment.

Influencing and coaching skills.

Critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Relevant tertiary qualification or extensive experience.

Strong analytical, communication, and negotiation skills.

Proficient in data analysis and presentation.

Current Australian Driver’s License.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $102-$107k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a covering letter addressing why you believe you are a good fit for the role.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Sharon Morrison for a yarn on 0458 649 811

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing June 16 2024.

Position Description -Procurement and Asset Management Coordinator

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply for this role.