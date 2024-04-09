Who is the Agreement between?

Bakaru Wayaparrangu is an agreement between Agnico Eagle, as the operator of the Fosterville Gold Mine, and DJAARA, the representative body for Dja Dja Wurrung People, the Traditional Owners of the Country in which the mine operates.

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices.

The Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation is a representative body for Dja Dja Wurrung People. We pay respect to our People and trade as ‘DJAARA – Balaki Wuka (Giving to community)’. Dja Dja Wurrung People will always be the foundation of the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation.

In 2008, through the Corporation, Dja Dja Wurrung People gained Registered Aboriginal Party status which recognised our connection to Country and the right to protect and preserve Cultural Heritage on Djandak.

Then, after 15 years of intensive negotiations, the Dja Dja Wurrung People and the Victorian Government signed the Recognition and Settlement Agreement (RSA) on 28 March 2013. The RSA legally recognises Dja Dja Wurrung People as the Traditional Owners in Central Victoria and identifies some of their rights in law.

Crucially, the RSA gives miners and the State certainty about who speaks for, and can make binding decisions about, Djandak and activities that affect Traditional Owners’ rights.