Welcome Baby to Country

Kim Campbell
Born and raised in the Macedon Ranges, Kim Campbell made the move up from Melbourne to live on Dja Dja Wurrung Country in 2018.
Kim has enjoyed her numerous roles with Djaara and is currently supporting the Malamiya (Cultural Heritage) Team with the amazing work they do on Country along with managing the Cultural Ceremony bookings and requests.
Kim is passionate about animal rescue and environmental issues and wants to ensure we leave the world in a better shape for generations to come. Kim is a Certified 6Sigma Green Belt with an extensive background in Process Reviews & Mapping, Business Development, Transport & Logistics, Human Resources and Event Management.