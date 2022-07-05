 Skip to main content
Welcome Baby to Country

July 5 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Welcome Baby to Country returns this year.

DJAARA and Bendigo Health share this event to honour and acknowledge an infant’s connection to the land on which they are born through ceremony.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander babies (0-36 months old) are invited to participate in a Welcome Ceremony.

Hosted by the Dja Dja Wurrung Traditional Owners for Djaara babies born on or off Country, and any Aboriginal Community Members from other areas born on Dja Dja Wurrung Country.

Registration open until  Tuesday 7 June 2022

Email: members@djadjawurrung.com.au   Call: 0418 564 363.

For more information, please read the Welcome Baby to Country – Invitation

Please fill in the registration form to attend.
Welcome Baby to Country – Registration Form

 

July 5
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Bendigo Hospital
100 Barnard Street
Bendigo, VIC 3550 + Google Map
