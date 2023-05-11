Donation Amount

Daniela Davis

Daniela is a descendant of the Dja Dja Wurrung, Ngurai Illum Wurrung and Wamba Wamba people, and is a direct descendant of Alfred (Arbup) Davis. Daniela is currently living and raising children on Wurundjeri Country in the forests of the Dandenong Ranges.

Daniela has a background in advocacy, policy, dispute resolution, project management and social emotional wellbeing (SEWB)/mental health. Daniela feels privileged to have gained formal qualifications in law, social sciences and Indigenous trauma and recovery, and has worked across the ACCO sector, not for profits, Aboriginal branches of state government and the tertiary education sector over the last 17 years. Some of this work has included writing submissions and community consultation for two royal commissions, the conciliation of complaints between Aboriginal women in prison and prison health services, appealing NDIS refusals to the AAT and facilitating the roll out of rainbow tick accreditation across ACCOs.

Daniela feels very honoured to join DJAARA in the role of Yilingga Marna to implement the agreement between DJAARA and the City of Greater Bendigo, the first of its kind in Australia. Daniela hopes it’s implementation in the spirit of reconciliation will assist the negotiation of further treaty like agreements and lasting partnerships with DJAARA that will further realise Djaara rights to self-determination and benefit the whole community for future generations to come.