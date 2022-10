Sophia Jackson

Sophia was born and raised on Djandak in Bendigo and continues her Indigenous heritage journey to locate her mob stemming from her great great grandmother who was born on Djandak in the 1850s.

Sophia’s passion for material culture and Australian history became apparent during her high school years leading to the completion of a dual Honours degree in Archaeology and History allowing Sophia to work across Victoria as an archaeologist.

Cultural heritage importantly tells the story of Dja Dja Wurrung culture, customs and practices through the relationship of Djaara Ancestors and Country. Sophia’s position at Djaara allows her to focus on advocating for the protection and management of tangible and intangible cultural heritage, securing cultural heritage for current and future generations.