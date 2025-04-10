DJAARA are seeking a skilled project manager to help restore and protect Gatjin, ensuring Djaara’s knowledge and values guide the way.

Salary starting from $97k + superannuation

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for Profit Salary Packaging Options

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

As our Waterway Restoration Project Manager, you’ll lead the delivery of key actions in the Gatjin Strategy, helping to:

Restore and heal Djaara waterways

Secure water rights for cultural and environmental practices

Ensure Djaara’s voice is central in waterway decision-making

Your Responsibilities:

Manage planning, site selection, and implementation of waterway restoration projects

Work alongside Traditional Owners, government, and community to create lasting change

Ensure projects run smoothly—on time and within budget

Oversee post-project monitoring and long-term health of waterways

Embed Djaara’s cultural values into water management

What will you bring?

Experience in project management, waterway restoration, or natural resource management

Strong skills in budgeting, scheduling, and collaboration

The ability to communicate effectively and build strong relationships

A commitment to Djaara’s values and self-determination

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $97k+ super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA are committed to a safe working environment and the successful applicant must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Conan Peterson for a yarn on 0461 513 344 or Luke Wilson 0428 873 564

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing April 27

POSITION DESCRIPTION PD_Waterway restoration project manager