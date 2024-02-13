Wartaka Coordinator

If you thrive on building and fostering relationships and are a positive and trusted influencer, then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

Salary – $93k-$98k

Option of a Part Time or Full-Time position

Learning & Development support to help you be your best.

Option of a 9-day fortnight for Full Time Employees

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week!

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

What is a Wartaka?

Wartaka is a Dja Dja Wurrung word for ‘meeting with purpose’. A Wartaka is a Dja Dja Wurrung engagement approach to work with Djaara members to obtain feedback on programs, projects and and/or decisions relating to the business of the Dja Dja Wurrung Group.

How can you make an impact?

Using your strong relationship building skills you will promote meaningful member engagement at Wartaka and ensure expert cultural input is embedded into various business ventures and projects. This role offers you a wonderful opportunity to use your complex stakeholder management skills and expertise to make a real difference to the Djaara community.

What will you bring?

Ability to work with a range of internal and external stakeholders to develop solutions that enable employee engagement and capability.

Experience and/or knowledge of Aboriginal culture and heritage, ideally knowledge of Dja Dja Wurrung

Excellent interpersonal skills, communication and presentation/facilitation skills

Tertiary qualifications (degree or diploma) in human resource development, business administration or combination of qualifications and experience commensurate to the responsibilities

High level communication and interpretation skills and ability to relate to a range of stakeholders when providing information.

Ability to work as part of a multi-functional team.

Demonstrated ability to manage and prioritise work to meet deadlines and budgets.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $93k-$98k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight for Full Time employees.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria by selecting APPLY NOW.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Brittney Hawkes for a yarn on 0497 396 002.

The Position Description which can be found below will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 27 February 2024.

**Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander people are strongly encouraged to apply for this position.

Position Description 2024 Wartaka Coordinator lvl 5