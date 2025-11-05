Strategic Projects and Heritage Assessments Project Coordinator – Malamiya

At DJAARA, our work is guided by the knowledge of our Ancestors and a shared responsibility to care for Djandak.

We’re looking for a skilled and values-driven Project Coordinator to join our Malamiya (Strategic Projects and Heritage Assessments) team

Salary Starting from $88k

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for Profit Salary Packaging Options

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/



What you’ll do

In this role, you’ll help uncover and protect the stories written across Country. You’ll coordinate cultural heritage research, prepare reports, and support projects that ensure Dja Dja Wurrung values are respected in all development and planning work.

You’ll work closely with Traditional Owners, our people, and government partners to support the protection, management, and revival of cultural heritage and knowledge

In this role you will:

Coordinate and deliver cultural heritage research and assessment projects.

Assist with reports, permits, and management plans under the Aboriginal Heritage Act 2006 (Vic).

Support the SPHA Team Lead to meet project milestones and compliance standards.

Record and help maintain cultural heritage information on ACHRIS.

Build strong relationships and advocate for Djaara cultural practice and knowledge



There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $88k+ super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter explaining why you are a good fit for the role.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and the successful applicant must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment and any relevant employment checks

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Sonya Parton for a yarn on 0439581371 or via email sonya.parton@djadjawurrung.com.au

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing November 16 2025

POSITION DESCRIPTION - Strategic Projects and Heritage Assessments Project Coordinator - Malamiya