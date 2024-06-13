DJAARA is seeking a dynamic Strategic Finance Manager to lead financial management and drive our long-term vision.

This pivotal role offers the opportunity to enhance financial efficiency through technology and better practices.

Salary – From $113k dependent on experience

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

NFP Salary packaging options

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

The Strategic Finance Manager will handle statutory reporting, audits, and internal controls, while also developing financial strategies, providing advice, and generating reports. They will oversee budgeting, reconciliations, payroll, procurement policies, and other financial processes to ensure efficiency and compliance.

What will you bring?

Certified Practicing Accountant or Chartered Accountant with expertise in financial analysis and reporting

Experience in procurement, forecasting, and budgeting

Strong collaborator with the ability to communicate effectively with First Nations people and explain accounting concepts to non-finance staff

Excellent attention to detail

Proficient in Excel and Enterprise Resourcing Planning packages, preferably MYOB Advanced or Acumatica

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $113k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Sharon Morrison for a yarn on 0458 649 811

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing June 30 2024.

Position Description -Strategic Finance Manager

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply for this role.