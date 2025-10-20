Snr OH&S Business Partner

At DJAARA, keeping our people safe and well is at the heart of everything we do. We are looking for someone who can guide us in building a strong, healthy, and safe workplace.

Salary starting from – $110k dependent on experience Full-Time on-going position Option of a 9 day fortnight Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country Not for Profit Salary packaging options



Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

The role



You’ll bring expertise in health and safety legislation, ensuring DJAARA not only meets but stays ahead of compliance requirements. Alongside this, you’ll bring the people skills to work collaboratively across the organisation, helping to embed a culture where safety, accountability, and care go hand in hand.

In this role you will:

Lead OHS policies, procedures, and programs, making sure we’re in line with legislation.

Identify and reduce workplace risks to keep our people safe.

Provide expert advice to managers and staff, from incident reporting to risk management.

Lead OHS training, inductions, and workshops to build a culture of safety and awareness.

Investigate incidents and making changes that really matter.

Lead return-to-work programs and WorkCover processes with care and respect.

Ensure pre-employment fit-for-work testing is on track.

Track OHS performance and driving continuous improvement.

Champion wellbeing by supporting mental health awareness, resilience, and a culture where everyone feels safe

What will you bring?

Tertiary qualifications in Occupational Health & Safety or a related field.

Proven experience leading OHS programs in a complex environment.

Strong understanding of OHS legislation, compliance, and best practices.

Great communicator – you can influence, advise, and build trust across different teams.

Analytical and problem-solving skills – you know how to find solutions and take action.

Ability to work independently while juggling multiple priorities.

A driver’s license and ability to travel across Dja Dja Wurrung Country.

Experience working with Aboriginal communities is highly desirable.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $110k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and the successful applicant must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment and any relevant pre employment checks.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Leah Johansen for a yarn on 0474 357 472.

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 4 November 2025.