DJAARA are seeking a Risk Management professional with outstanding communication and relationship building capabilities to join the team. If you are motivated and exceptionally organised with experience in Risk Management and OH&S we would love to hear from you!

What can we offer?

Salary starting from $88k (negotiable dependent on experience)

Full Time ongoing role

Option of a 9 Day fortnight for Full Time employees

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week!

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development, including wellbeing support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?

The Risk and Compliance Co-ordinator will bring their risk management expertise and OHS experience to provide safe working environment for all employees and ensure that DDWCAC complies with statutory obligations.

In this critical role, you will utilise your effective problem-solving skills to overcome challenges and support the development of various frameworks and promote a proactive risk culture.

What will you bring?

Previous experience in OHS, procurement, risk and compliance functions Degree in Risk Management, Governance or Compliance Management or related discipline Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills and communication skills, both verbal and written Intermediate proficiency in a wide range of software applications, Outlook, risk and compliance management software, SharePoint, MS Excel and/or Smartsheet, PowerPoint, Word, and other MS Office products, and flexibility and willingness to learn new systems and processes. Strong stakeholder engagement Well-developed organisational and administrative skills including strong attention to detail and the ability to prioritise and manage own workload.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 88K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

Need more information?

For information on the role, please download the Position Description

If you require additional information, please contact Sharon Morrison for a yarn on 0458 649 811 or sharon.morrison@djadjawurrung.com.au

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing January 25th, 2023!

Position Description PD_DDWCAC Risk and Compliance Co-ordinator 2023