Bring your passion for conservation to DJAARA and work with a deadly team offering a supportive and collaborative work environment.

DJAARA are seeking a motivated and experienced individual to join us as a Right Way Project Officer who will support Traditional Owners as land managers and leaders.

Salary starting from $77k (negotiable dependent on experience)

Full Time or Part Time 1 Year Fixed Term

Option of a 9 Day fortnight for Full Time employees

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (Including wellbeing) support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?



This position will play a crucial role in supporting “Wurreka Gulkangu” the partnership initiative between the Dja Dja Wurrung Group and Bush Heritage Australia. You will bring your strong engagement and stakeholder management skills to increase investment in the Dja Dja Wurrung Group through grant development and applications, fund leveraging, and building relationships with philanthropic organisations to support effective land management practices.

What will you bring?

An understanding of the importance of Country and Culture to DDW People and their recognition as the Traditional Owners of Central Victoria.

Demonstrated stakeholder management experience, with a focus on engaging, facilitating, and negotiating with Traditional Owners, Joint Management Partners, and broader stakeholders and communities.

5-10 years Demonstrated relevant experience, qualifications and skills and knowledge in grant development and submissions, experience with philanthropic grants will be favourably considered.

Experience working with Government departments or agencies and philanthropies to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

Excellent communication skills, including delivering presentations, and preparing communications and reports.

Demonstrated experience working in high-performing, multi-disciplinary teams, while demonstrating high degrees of self-motivation, ethical standards and personal integrity

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 77K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter and a statement addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Harley Douglas for a yarn on 0428 046 798 or via email hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

Position Description 20230515_Right Way Project Officer PD (002)

APPLY NOW – Act now the application will close July 9, 2023.