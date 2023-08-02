Renewable Energy Project Manager-Nyauwi Mutjeka

It’s an exciting time to join DJAARA! We are seeking a proactive and capable Project Manager who will play a key role in building Djaara’s leadership in renewable energy on Djandak.

Salary starting from $93k-98k (negotiable based on experience)

Full Time – 2 Yr fixed term contract

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Work where you work best – we promote flexible working arrangements

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (including wellbeing) support to help you be your best!

How can you make an impact?

Nyauwi Mutjeka – Renewable Energy Project Manager will bring their exceptional project management skills and lead the coordination of DJAARA’s involvement in the energy transition. You will deliver project ideas from conception to completion and play a key role in building Djaara’s leadership in renewable energy on Djandak (Dja Dja Wurrung Country).

Using your complex stakeholder management skills, you will be responsible for liaising with government, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and other key stakeholders to develop and maintain effective partnerships in projects on Djandak.

What will you bring?

Commitment to Djaara self-determination. Experience and understanding of Renewable Energy and transmission policy and legislation. Qualification and/or years of experience in the areas of First Nations, environment, climate change, energy, community development, social science, or similar. Experience and/or interest in working with First Nations people and organisations to advance self-determination. Excellent project management skills including being able to develop project ideas and see them through to completion. Ability to bring people together and create and maintain internal and external relationships, including with Djaara members and community.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is $93k-$98k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the responsibilities and the primary purpose of the position.

If you require additional information, please contact Mark Costello Manager, Partnerships & Policy for a yarn on 0401 407 746 or via email mark.costello@djadjawurrung.com.au

POSITION DESCRIPTION: Nyauwi Mutjeka – Renewable Energy Project Manager – Position Description – May 2023 (002)

APPLY NOW – Applications closing August 20th 2023