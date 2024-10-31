Ready for your next challenge? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary from – $115k

Full-Time

12 month position

Bendigo Location

Not for Profit salary packaging options

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People. To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

As a Project Site Engineer, you’ll be at the forefront of exciting projects, working under the guidance of our Senior Project Manager. You’ll lead site activities, ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards. Your role will involve providing technical expertise, fostering strong relationships with stakeholders, and ensuring all work adheres to safety and environmental standards. If you enjoy tackling challenges and making an impact, this is the place for you!

What will you bring?

Experience providing administrative support to senior management and subcommittees.

Engineering qualification with at least 3 years of site experience (Civil preferred).

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Excellent organisational and project management abilities.

Ability to handle multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Solution-focused with strong problem-solving skills.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $115k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Please note DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and candidates must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment prior to engagement.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Garry Richards for a yarn on 0487 374 835.

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications close November 14 2024.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

